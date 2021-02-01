CROAT (CROAT) Reaches Market Cap of $143,763.05

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $143,763.05 and $8.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 241.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,098,907 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

