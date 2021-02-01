Critical Survey: Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) and Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) and Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greencore Group and Tattooed Chef’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greencore Group $1.63 billion 0.56 -$14.67 million $0.15 46.67 Tattooed Chef N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A

Tattooed Chef has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greencore Group.

Volatility and Risk

Greencore Group has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greencore Group and Tattooed Chef’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A Tattooed Chef N/A -164.88% -3.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Greencore Group and Tattooed Chef, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greencore Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tattooed Chef has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.13%. Given Tattooed Chef’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Greencore Group.

Summary

Greencore Group beats Tattooed Chef on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings. It is also involved in the trading of Irish ingredients; finance activities; and property business. The company supplies its products to supermarkets, convenience and travel retail outlets, discounters, coffee shops, foodservice, and other retailers. Greencore Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand in the frozen food section of retail food stores. Tattooed Chef, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Paramount, California.

