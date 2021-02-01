Critical Survey: Fury Gold Mines (FURY) versus The Competition

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ: FURY) is one of 83 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fury Gold Mines to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Fury Gold Mines Competitors 228.58% -6.04% 0.60%

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A -$10.50 million -9.00 Fury Gold Mines Competitors $1.38 billion $107.15 million 48.25

Fury Gold Mines’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines’ peers have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fury Gold Mines and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fury Gold Mines Competitors 681 3081 3177 100 2.38

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 42.23%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines peers beat Fury Gold Mines on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

