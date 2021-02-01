Critical Contrast: Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) & Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Landcadia Holdings II has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Landcadia Holdings II and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II N/A 1.31% 0.33% Cornerstone OnDemand -4.70% 51.19% 6.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Landcadia Holdings II and Cornerstone OnDemand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landcadia Holdings II 0 0 0 0 N/A Cornerstone OnDemand 1 4 4 0 2.33

Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus price target of $47.30, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than Landcadia Holdings II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landcadia Holdings II and Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II N/A N/A $2.50 million N/A N/A Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 4.58 -$4.05 million $1.17 34.96

Landcadia Holdings II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Landcadia Holdings II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand beats Landcadia Holdings II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landcadia Holdings II

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. sells its software, content, and services directly through its sales force and indirectly through its domestic and international network of distributors. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

