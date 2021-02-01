Critical Comparison: South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) vs. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of South Plains Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. South Plains Financial pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Plains Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $189.57 million 1.79 $29.22 million $1.69 11.15 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $210.72 million 2.85 $57.84 million $0.60 10.37

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Plains Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for South Plains Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 0 0 2.00

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. Given TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TrustCo Bank Corp NY is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 17.10% 11.96% 1.16% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 26.28% 9.55% 0.96%

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats South Plains Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, and finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 26 full-service banking locations; and 12 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 banking offices and 162 automatic teller machines in New York, Florida, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

