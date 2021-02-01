Critical Analysis: Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) & Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust -1.64% -0.19% -0.12% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Columbia Property Trust and Klépierre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 Klépierre 6 4 3 0 1.77

Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.87%. Given Columbia Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Columbia Property Trust is more favorable than Klépierre.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Klépierre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $288.84 million 5.39 $9.20 million $1.50 9.07 Klépierre $1.71 billion 4.53 $363.89 million N/A N/A

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Property Trust.

Summary

Klépierre beats Columbia Property Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Klépierre Company Profile

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. KlÃ©pierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & StrÃ¸m (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. KlÃ©pierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXXÂ® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

