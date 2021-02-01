Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.75

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 622448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.68.

The company has a market capitalization of C$115.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,699,451. Insiders have purchased a total of 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,058 in the last ninety days.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

