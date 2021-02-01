Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$3.75 at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPG. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.37.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,091. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$422.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.0495946 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

