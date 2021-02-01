Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Up 12.9%

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shot up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.97 and last traded at $114.14. 3,784,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 2,269,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CREE. Charter Equity restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cree in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cree during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cree during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Mirova bought a new position in Cree during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

