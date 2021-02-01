Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the LED producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.27.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of Cree stock opened at $101.08 on Thursday. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $126.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.