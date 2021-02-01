Credit Suisse Group Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $271.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $283.00 to $271.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.46.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock opened at $236.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,068,000 after acquiring an additional 311,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.