Credit Suisse Group Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $65.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.44.

MDLZ opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

