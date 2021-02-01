Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CREX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,558. Creative Realities has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 85.89% and a negative net margin of 84.47%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Realities stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Creative Realities at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

