Cream Finance Price Reaches $243.79 (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $36.55 million and $12.21 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $243.79 or 0.00726466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00134069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00268306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00067007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.