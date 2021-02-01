COVER Protocol Price Tops $484.69 (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.07 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for $484.69 or 0.01490689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00277089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00067830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038973 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 65,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,840 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

