Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Covanta by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Covanta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at $1,645,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 160.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Covanta stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,737. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

