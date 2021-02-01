Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corning reported solid fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to focus on operational excellence, cash flow generation and capital allocation. It expects the healthy momentum across all businesses to continue in 2021. Corning holds a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. It is benefiting from improved demand and commercialization of its innovations. Corning is utilizing its financial strength to enhance shareholder returns. However, macroeconomic challenges due to the pandemic persist. The Optical Communications segment is susceptible to weakness in carrier and enterprise businesses. For the TV market, the concentration of market share among a few large players is another concern.”

Get Corning alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Corning by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 456,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 65,265 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.