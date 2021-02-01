Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,772.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,637.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.