Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $100,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $2,576,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $132.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

