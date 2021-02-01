Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 409,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in A10 Networks by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

ATEN stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $761.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.96.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at $919,734.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,889 shares of company stock worth $142,545 over the last 90 days. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

