Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 42,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 126.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $417.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

