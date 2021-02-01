Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

VNDA opened at $14.34 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $784.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

