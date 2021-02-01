Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stake Raised by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 233.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $28.26 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $30.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 7,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,475.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $455,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.