Corbenic Partners LLC Grows Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. PPL comprises 1.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,705. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

