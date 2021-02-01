Corbenic Partners LLC Buys 90 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 136.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,615 shares of company stock worth $59,578,674. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $2.60 on Monday, hitting $261.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,947. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.46 and a twelve month high of $294.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.50 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

