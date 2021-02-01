Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

