Contrasting Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) & International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Norwegian Cruise Line and International Seaways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 1 9 7 0 2.35 International Seaways 1 2 3 0 2.33

Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.40%. International Seaways has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 54.90%. Given International Seaways’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Risk & Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Seaways has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and International Seaways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -114.59% -28.18% -8.00% International Seaways 26.02% 16.95% 10.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and International Seaways’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 0.97 $930.23 million $5.09 4.45 International Seaways $366.18 million 1.22 -$830,000.00 $0.61 26.25

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than International Seaways. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Seaways, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of International Seaways shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of International Seaways shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Seaways beats Norwegian Cruise Line on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

