Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Continental Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71,781 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $15,384,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Continental Resources by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 368,705 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 87,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

