Continental Resources, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

