ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

COP stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

