Conning Inc. Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $132.47 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.24.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

