Conning Inc. Sells 668 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

