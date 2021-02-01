Conning Inc. Sells 346,450 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 346,450 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Best Buy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Best Buy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock opened at $108.82 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

