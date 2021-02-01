Conning Inc. Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.43.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $364.39 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

