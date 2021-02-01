Conning Inc. Invests $216,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $115.05 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

