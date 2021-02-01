Conning Inc. Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

DAL stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.