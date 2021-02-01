Conning Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,200 shares of company stock worth $29,266,161. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.82.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $540.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $548.45 and its 200-day moving average is $520.82. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

