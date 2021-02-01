Conning Inc. Has $279,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 470,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $59.06 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

