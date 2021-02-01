Conning Inc. Buys New Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,581,000 after buying an additional 95,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $377.63 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

