Condor Capital Management Sells 977 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.07. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.