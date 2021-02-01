Condor Capital Management Sells 1,185 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $62.80. 5,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,684. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19.

