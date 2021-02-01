Condor Capital Management Sells 1,150 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,807,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $211.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,805. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $221.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.07 and a 200 day moving average of $191.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

