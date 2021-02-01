Condor Capital Management Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

PWV stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.29. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,916. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.