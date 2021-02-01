Condor Capital Management Has $1.05 Million Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 265.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,360 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,227,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,484,000 after buying an additional 600,294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,094,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,132,000 after purchasing an additional 254,976 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 67.0% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 5,232,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 66.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,578,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $27,712,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.89. 13,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,374. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

