Condor Capital Management Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after buying an additional 250,546 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 271.6% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 338,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,942. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average of $116.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

