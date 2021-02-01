Condor Capital Management Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.54. 35,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,737. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

