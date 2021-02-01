Comparing First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) & Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First BanCorp. and Prime Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 11.28% 3.63% 0.54% Prime Meridian 17.12% 6.80% 0.68%

85.2% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First BanCorp. and Prime Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $766.47 million 2.59 $167.38 million $0.75 12.13 Prime Meridian $20.52 million 2.80 $3.54 million N/A N/A

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian.

Risk & Volatility

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First BanCorp. pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First BanCorp. and Prime Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A

First BanCorp. currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.08%. Given First BanCorp.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than Prime Meridian.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Prime Meridian on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment is involved in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); finance leasing and insurance services. The Treasury and Investments segment engages in the treasury and investment management activities, such as funding and liquidity management. The United States Operations segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and term loans, as well as Internet banking, cash management, remote data capture, automated clearing house transaction services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in the consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 46 branches in Puerto Rico, 11 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 10 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, construction, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as standby letters of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote deposit, mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. As of April 30, 2020, it operated four banking offices in Tallahassee, Crawfordville, and Lakeland, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

