Comparing Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) & WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bank First pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and WesBanco has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Bank First has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank First and WesBanco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 WesBanco 0 4 2 0 2.33

Bank First currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.12%. WesBanco has a consensus target price of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 2.41%. Given WesBanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Bank First.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank First and WesBanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $101.80 million 5.01 $26.69 million $3.87 17.06 WesBanco $600.97 million 3.24 $158.87 million $3.06 9.48

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 28.94% 13.19% 1.40% WesBanco 15.84% 4.73% 0.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WesBanco beats Bank First on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 branches in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, Jefferson, and Barron counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 236 branches and 227 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, southern Indiana, and Maryland, as well as six loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and Maryland. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

