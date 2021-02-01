Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

