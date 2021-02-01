Community Bank N.A. Purchases 1,475 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Baxter International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.76.

Baxter International stock opened at $76.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

